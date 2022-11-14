Cred chief and Hood co-founder's 'portable food' discussion features vada pao, alu paratha

Hood co-founder Abhishek Asthana and Cred founder Kunal Shah were discussing the type of food popular in a region dictates the industry prevalent there. (Representative image from News 18)

A recent observation on Mumbai street food turned into a discussion between Cred founder Kunal Shah and Hood co-founder Abhishek Asthana on the industrious nature of society depending upon the availability of portable food.

It all started when Asthana noted a curious characteristic about the street food in Mumbai. "Most of Mumbai street food is designed assuming you have to catch a local train in the next two minutes," he tweeted.



Industrious nature of a society can be predicted by options of portable food it has.

— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) November 14, 2022

Responding to it, Kunal Shah said, "Industrious nature of a society can be predicted by options of portable food it has."

Then, pointing out the correlation in the food popular in the northern regions of the country, Abhishek Asthana added, "Yes, North Indian breakfast is usually heavy, filled with carbs & fat, just so that one can work on Farm lands longer. Poori sabji, aalu paraatha etc."



Yes, North Indian breakfast is usually heavy, filled with carbs & fat, just so that one can work on Farm lands longer. Poori Sabji, Aalu Paraatha etc. Mumbai street food is a recent phenomenon. Vada pav originated in the 70s to cater to the Textile mill workers. November 14, 2022

A few Twitter users even shared their take on the matter.

"Even Pav Bhaji is also based on the same phenomenon of mill workers where they used to gather for lunch/dinner together and mix all the vegetables that everyone would bring and make a bhaji of sorts and savor it with pav," commented Geet Sharma (@sharmageet).

"Its a reflection on the pace and way of life. Mumbai - vada pav, quick grab and go. Fast paced life, enough to cover till lunch. Up north - Two parathas with butter.. takes time but also is critical because for someone working on the farm this is their only meal till dinner," wrote user Shashwat Puri @shashwatpuri5).

"Most of Delhi street food is designed assuming you are having your last meal," added Rahul (@Rahul07773041).