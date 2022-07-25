Why these pools in the Red Sea instantly kill anything that enters them

Scientists have discovered rare deep-sea brine pools in the Red Sea which are extraordinarily salty and are devoid of oxygen. As a result, any animal that strays into it is immediately stunned or killed.

According to the study published in Nature journal, the pools were discovered 1.7 kilometres beneath the surface using a remotely operated underwater vehicle. Researchers came across it during the last five minutes of a 10-hour dive.

They explained that brine pools are a depression in the seafloor filled with highly concentrated salt water and other chemical elements which is saltier than the surrounding ocean.

Lead author Sam Purkis, a professor and chair of the Department of Marine Geosciences at the University of Miami, told Live Science, that the deadly pools as “among the most extreme environments on Earth” and that “any animal that strays into the brine is immediately stunned or killed.”

Interestingly, other marine animals such as fish, shrimp and eels seem to be using these pools as a hunting ground. These predators lurk near the pools and “feed on the unlucky” creatures that inadvertently swim into it and are stunned and killed immediately, Purkis said.

Scientists also pointed out that although these brine pools are among the most extreme environments on Earth with their high salinity and complete lack of oxygen, they still teem with life. This may offer insights on how life on Earth began and how life could evolve and thrive on other water-rich worlds.

"Our current understanding is that life originated on Earth in the deep sea, almost certainly in anoxic--without oxygen--conditions," Purkis said. "Deep-sea brine pools are a great analog for the early Earth and, despite being devoid of oxygen and hypersaline, are teeming with a rich community of so-called 'extremophile' microbes. Studying this community hence allows a glimpse into the sort of conditions where life first appeared on our planet, and might guide the search for life on other 'water worlds' in our solar system and beyond."

