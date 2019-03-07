App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Creative play': Lego pokes fun at Samsung, Huawei foldable phones

Tweet says Lego fold (read pop-up book) never runs out of battery and features a stunning 5-inch cover display

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ever since Samsung unveiled Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X two weeks ago, foldable phones have garnered huge interest. Riding the wave, Lego decided to poke some fun at the tech giants, albeit, in josh.

The company shared a tweet displaying the “Lego Fold”, which is actually a pop-up book set, exhibited the way Samsung markets its smartphones.

“A stunning 5-inch cover display unfolds into an 11-inch pop-up story book. For endless creative play that never runs out of battery,” Lego tweeted.

While most Twitter users didn't get the joke at go, those who did, went all out in lauding the company's creativity and sarcasm.




Evidently punning on Galaxy Fold, Lego Fold is a pop-up book for children. It is priced at $69, which is approximately Rs 4,900. And just so you know, the Galaxy Fold costs about $2,000, which is over Rs 1 lakh in INR.

Lego also went ahead to specify details such as a 5-inch cover display and larger screen, etc, just like a smartphone manufacturer would market its product. The thought behind mentioning the size of the cover display is also seemingly to draw a comparison with the Galaxy Fold, which has a small 4.6-inch cover display that opens up to a 7.3-inch screen.

Want more jest? Lego also promises unhindered creative play as its battery never runs out. The books feature fairy tales, a history of the company, etc. Children can also play with the figures available with the pop-up story book.

Samsung’s limited edition premium foldable phone goes on sale in April. And, to its credit, the Samsung product’s exterior is made of aluminum, whereas the Lego product’s is made of ABS plastic.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:01 pm

