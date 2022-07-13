Crab caught in Russia has human-like teeth. Stumped internet calls it a Pokémon

The similarity of the crab's "teeth" with human teeth took social media by shock. (Image credit: @rfedortsov_official_account/Instagram)

A crab caught off the coast of Russia has shocked the internet not only due to its apparent grumpy expression, but also because it seemed to sport human-like teeth. A photograph of the crustacean was shared by photographer Roman Fedortsov on Instagram. He works on a fishing vessel in Western Russia.

"Crabs... Still, there is something attractive and repulsive about them. Mother nature did her best," Fedortsov wrote with the image.

The similarity of the crab's "teeth" with human teeth took the social media by shock.

"What if crabs are reincarnated humans?" commented Instagram user Next_Star_Rising. Another user commented, "Looks like a Pokémon in the final stage of being beaten in battle."

There were also some who found humour in the situation. "Bro got better teeth than British people," an Instagram user commented while another said, "Part of the ship, part of the crew"-- a Pirates of the Caribbean reference where a human crew of a pirate ship began to develop physical characteristics of aquatic creatures.

This, however, is not the first rare catch that has caught the social media's fancy in July.

Earlier this month, a team of fish biologists spotted a see-through fish in Alaskan waters which has been recognised as a rarely-seen blotched snailfish.

"Been hoping to see one of these in person for a long time! Blotched snailfish (Crystallichthys cyclospilus)," tweeted Sarah Friedman, one of the fish biologists from the team at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Also, last week, a fisherman in the US caught an extremely rare blue lobster--the chances of which are apparently one in two million.

Lars-Johan Larsson, who caught the lobster off the coast of Portland shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, “This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow.”