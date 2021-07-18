MARKET NEWS

COVID scare at Olympics: 3 athletes test positive for COVID-19, 2 staying at Olympic Village

A total of 10 people related to the Tokyo Olympics, including the atheletes, have tested COVID-19 positive after entering Japan

Moneycontrol News
July 18, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

Three athletes, two of them staying at the Olympic Village, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Games Organising Committee announced on July 18.

This is the first instance of athletes staying at the village catching the infection. Their identities have not been revealed by the organisers. The third infected athlete is staying at a designated Games hotel.

A total of 10 cases were detected on the day, including five "Games concerned personnel", one contractor, and a journalist, according to the COVID-19 Positive Case List uploaded by the OC here.

The New York Times also reported that 10 Olympics related people have tested COVID-19 positive after entering Japan, including three athletes.

The development comes a day after a non-athlete at the Village tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The total number of Games-related COVID cases have now risen to 55 as per the OC records.

The first batch of Indian athletes for the Games left on July 17 and have landed in Tokyo this morning.

Speaking about the cases, Hide Nakamura, chief Games delivery officer for Tokyo 2020 told the NYT, “Every once in a while we will find some people test positive and we don’t think we will be able to avoid that but what’s important is when we face that we introduce systematic isolation so the virus will not spread."

The NYT report added that close contacts of those who test positive in the Olympic village will be asked to isolate in their rooms and eat alone but they will be allowed to compete if they test negative.

(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Covid #Japan #Olympics #Olympics 2020 #Tokyo #Tokyo Olympics
first published: Jul 18, 2021 09:22 am

