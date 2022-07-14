All adults to get free booster shots against Covid-19 for 75 days

Free booster jabs will be made available for everyone over 18 years of age at central government’s vaccination centers. The doses will be available from 15 July for 75 days. The uptake for the third dose has been very low, with only 7 percent of 18 to 60 years, and 40 percent of over 60s given the jab so far.

Why it’s important: Although India has done a commendable job of vaccinating a large majority of its population, a recent surge in cases indicate that there’s need for larger numbers to strengthen their immunity through the booster dose.

Falling crude oil prices to provide relief to Indian economy

Crude oil prices continued to fall, tumbling by about 8 percent to below $100 per barrel for the first time in three months due to concerns about a global economic slowdown and growing Covid-19 cases in China. Brent crude for September settlement slipped 30 cents to $99.19 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded at $96 a barrel.

Why it’s important: For import-reliant India, falling oil prices would help offset inflationary risks, contain the rupee’s fall, boost corporate margins, and slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Card-based fintech firms explore alternative credit models

Several fintech firms have reached out to banks to explore alternative credit models, which include opening a bank account, plus an add-on debit card, with lenders to disburse loans, issuing co-branded credit cards instead of prepaid payment instruments and disbursing the credit as cash directly into a customer’s existing bank account.

Why it’s important: These fintech companies need to ensure business continuity after the Reserve Bank barred them from loading credit lines onto wallets and PPIs. It remains to be seen whether the regulator approves of the alternative models.

India’s crypto exchanges violated KYC, money laundering rules

A probe by the Enforcement Directorate has revealed that crypto exchanges in India have helped transactions from other countries on their platforms without complying with KYC regulations and anti-money laundering norms. The agency has been probing forex violations by at least 11 crypto exchanges.

Why it’s important: Such violations erode the confidence of regulating and policing agencies in crypto exchanges. The Reserve Bank has already warned against the use of cryptocurrencies and shady operating practices at the exchanges will only strengthen mistrust on virtual digital assets.

Phone maker Oppo accused of evading duties worth Rs 4,389 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has sent a show-cause notice to Chinese smartphone maker Oppo Mobiles India, accusing it of evading customs duty amounting to Rs 4,389 crore and has proposed penalties. The company said it has a different view on the charges and will initiate legal remedies.

Why it’s important: The latest accusations come amid wider scrutiny of Chinese cellphone makers operating in India. Earlier, Vivo and Xiaomi have been charged with financial irregularities by the Directorate of Enforcement.

High Court allows Vivo to operate bank accounts with conditions

The Delhi High Court has permitted Vivo India to operate its bank accounts frozen last week by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering, but with certain riders. Vivo will have to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 950 crore within seven working days, maintain a balance of at least Rs 251 crore and keep the ED updated about its expenditure.

Why it’s important: The agency that investigates financial crimes have accused Vivo of avoiding transfer pricing and said the company’s directors were fleeing and absconding. The company has denied wrongdoing.

End of easy money forces startups to focus on cost cuts

India’s start-ups are bracing for a funding winter. Marketing budgets are being slashed, layoffs are becoming commonplace, founders and top executives are taking pay cuts, and perquisites are being ended in many startups.

Why it’s important: The cost cutting across startups has started in real earnest because there is increased investor scrutiny of money guzzling business models amid a global funding crunch.

B2B startup Udaan joins race to buy Metro Cash and Carry

Udaan, India’s largest business-to-business startup, has expressed interest to buy Metro AG’s India wholesale unit, joining cash-rich suitors, including Reliance Industries and Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group. Metro, which operates 31 wholesale distribution centers in the country, is expected to sell the India unit by the end of September.

Why it’s important: Competition in India’s retail sector has intensified in the past few years, with domestic conglomerates and foreign retailers ramping up investments. The wholesale stores of Metro will give the buyer an edge in the local market.

Deloitte India projects India’s economic growth at 7.1-7.6 percent in 2022-23

Indian economy is projected to grow by 7.1-7.6 percent in the current financial year despite the volatile geopolitical situation, according to the India’s economic outlook - July 2022 report by consultancy firm Deloitte India.

Why it’s important: Many others have also said that India would be the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2022-23 despite rising commodity prices, surging inflation and supply shortages.

Domestic airlines face employee unrest over drastic pay cuts

Failure to reinstate salary two years after deep cuts has landed the airline industry in an industrial relations crisis. It is for the first time that private airlines are facing serious stress related to workers. IndiGo, the largest carrier, has seen two of them back-to-back. Trouble is brewing at SpiceJet as well.

Why it's important: Air traffic has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, but staff salaries have not been reinstated after the pandemic cuts. Carriers face employee pressure amid rising fuel costs and declining exchange rates.