COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Image Source: PTI)



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on December 12 that COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state.

Kerala recorded 5,949 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on December 12, taking the tally to 6.64 lakh and the toll to 2,594, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. A total of 59,690 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 9.97 percent.

The day also saw 5,268 people getting cured as the total recoveries rose to 6, 01,861 while the active cases stood at 60,029, he told reporters in Kannur.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state touched 6,64,632. Vijayan urged people to exercise extreme caution against the spread of the disease, saying otherwise the situation in the state would worsen further.

So far, 69,21,597 samples have been sent for testing. In all 32 recent deaths have been confirmed due to COVID, taking the toll to 2,594, the Chief Minister said. Of the latest positive cases, as many as 47 were health workers, 83 had come from outside the state, 5,173 infected through contact and the source of infection of 646 people was not known.

