COVID-19 | Vaccine stock for 18-44 age group in Delhi to last for only three days: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File image)

The vaccine stock for 18-44 age group in Delhi will last for only three days, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on May 17. The Centre has refused to provide more doses to inoculate the non-priority group in May, Sisodia claimed in a press briefing.

The vaccine stock for the priority group, that is for those aged above 45, will last for four days, he added. The central government, however, would provide more doses to continue the inoculation drive for the 45-plus group.

Sisodia, quoting a letter which he claimed to have received from the Centre, said that Delhi would get 3,83,000 doses for the 45-plus group in May. However, no jabs would be provided for this month for the 18-44 group, he said.

Sisodia has sought 3.82 lakh more vaccine doses to continue the inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group in May. He said that he has written another letter to the Centre to reiterate his request for more vaccine supplies.

"We need more vaccines for the 18-44 age group. We are ready to buy those but at least make those available. We will have to close the vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group after three days," he said.

Sisodia further urged the Centre to make the data on vaccine allocation to the states public.

"There should be transparency in the data. For Delhi, we need to know how much is being given to the government and how much to the private sector and even for other states, we need to know the figures," he said.

"Please let us know about the vaccine availability for the next two months so that we can chalk out the vaccination programme for June and July," the deputy chief minister added.

With PTI inputs.