COVID-19 | Vaccine exports to UK to be temporarily halted, says Adar Poonawalla

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla (File Image: Twitter)

India has temporarily withheld vaccine exports to the United Kingdom. Chief Executive Officer of Serum Insititute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla said exports would resume to the UK once the company was given the green light to do so.

“It is solely dependent on India and it has nothing to do with SII. It is to do with the Indian government allowing more doses to the UK,” Poonawalla told The Telegraph.

According to the daily, Poonawalla confirmed that five million doses of the Oxford vaccine had already been delivered to the UK early this month.

The news report also quoted a source stating that the second batch of five million doses that the SII is due to export to the UK will only be delivered once it was green-lighted by the Indian government.

The United Kingdom was the first country to authorise the use of a vaccine in the fight against COVID-19 in December last year. Since then the country has given nearly 25 million people the first dose of a COVID vaccine -- including 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab -- after starting a mass inoculation programme in December last year.

Since then, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will take the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca after a number of European countries halted their rollout of the jab over safety fears.



Dear countries & governments, as you await #COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, @SerumInstIndia has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best.

— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 21, 2021

Back in February this year, Poonawalla had tweeted saying that SII had "been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world".