COVID-19 vaccine | Delhi HC refuses to stay clinical trial of Covaxin for 2-18 age group

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on May 13 approved Phase II/III clinical trial of Covaxin in the 2-18 age group.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
(Image: Pixabay)

The Delhi High Court on May 19 declined a plea seeking a stay on the clinical trial of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's vaccine against COVID-19, on children.

The bench of Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh  issued a notice to the Centre in a plea challenging the clinical trial, legal news website Bar & Bench reported.

The petition, filed by Advocate Sanjeev Kumar, contended that the order is prima facie unlawful and arbitrary.

"This Hon'ble Court is requested to kindly adjudge as to whether the respondents have ensured the 'voluntariness of the young toddlers' for allegedly volunteering as the subject matter of the aforesaid clinical trial which involves very clear possibility of loss of life and/or loss of peaceful and pleasant enjoyment of life to a toddler/minor child," the plea said, as quoted by Bar & Bench.

The DCGI had on May 13 approved Phase II/III clinical trial of Covaxin in the 2-18 age group. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Bharat Biotech will conduct the trial on 525 healthy volunteers.

NITI Aayog member VK Paul on May 18 said the trial is expected to to begin in 10-12 days.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Biotech #coronavirus #India
first published: May 19, 2021 12:09 pm

