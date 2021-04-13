Covid 19 update | Previous highest surge crossed, trend remains upward : Health secretary

Healthcare workers wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Representative image: Reuters)

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that India has crossed the previous highest surge of Covid-19 cases and the trend is going upward.

"We have 89.51 percent people who have been cured, 1.25 percent deaths and 9.24 percent active cases. If we look at new cases, we will find that the previous highest surge has already been crossed and the trend is going upward. That is a cause for worry," Bhushan said at a press conference..

The health secretary further noted that the daily Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country are registering an increasing trend but are yet to cross the toll witnessed during the first wave last year.

Presently 879 death have been recorded, he said.

He also expressed worry over the pace of rising cases in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Commenting on the availability of RTPCR machines, secretary said that the machines are available on Government e Marketplace to ensure that the machines are procured in lesser time.

Commenting on the issue of vaccine shortage as reported by several states, Bhushan said that the issue is about planning rather than actual shortage.

He further said that about 2,01,22,960 COVID-19 vaccine doses are in the supply pipeline to be provided to States and Union Territories till April end.

“Doses provided to States and UTs stands at 13,10,90,370 while total consumption including wastage is 11,43,69,677 and balance availability with States and UTs is 1,67,20,693 as on April 13, 11 am, the health secretary said.

The issue is about better planning and not shortage, he noted.

"On one hand, we have states like Kerala where there is zero wastage and on the other hand there are several states where there still is 8-9 percent of wastage," Health secretary Bhushan remarked.