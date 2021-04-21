COVID-19 update: Oxygen tank leaks at Nashik’s Zakir Hussain hospital, 22 patients die

Representational image

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 across the country and acute shortage of medical oxygen in many states, an oxygen tanker leaked while being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on April 21.

The officials were present at the spot and an operation to contain the leak is underway, reported news agency PTI.

At least 22 patients who were on ventilators at a hospital in Nashik have died, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said adding oxygen leakage at a storage tank could be linked to these fatalities and promised a probe.

These patients were being treated at a hospital run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for the COVID-19 patients.

"As per the information available with us, 11 patients who were on ventilators at the hospital in Nashik have died. The leakage was spotted at the oxygen tank which was supplying oxygen to these patients. The interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths of the 11 patients in the hospital," Tope told reporters.

He said the Maharashtra government will look into the matter and conduct a thorough probe.

"We will issue a statement later after the investigation is over," Tope added.

A video of oxygen purportedly leaking from the storage plant has gone viral on social media since this morning.

Some relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patients have alleged that the "lowered supply of oxygen" claimed the lives of their kin.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of life in the Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident.

"Distressed to hear the news of the accident. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident," he said, reported ANI.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra being one of the worst-hit.

Meanwhile, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

With inputs from PTI