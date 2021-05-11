COVID-19 update | 26 states record over 15% positivity rate; more than one lakh active cases in 13 states

A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

As many as 26 states have above 15 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, the health ministry said on May 11. They include 10 states with over 25 percent positivity rate.

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said until a few days back 12 states were having over one lakh active cases. This week Madhya Pradesh was also added to the list.

He further added that nine states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat-- have reported plateauing or decrease in daily cases.

However, states such as Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir are recording an increase in daily active cases, Aggarwal pointed out.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the national positivity rate was said to be 21 percent. About 42 percent of districts in the country, that is 310 of 734, are reporting a positivity rate above the national average.

"We are doing about 16-20 lakh tests, both rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR, a day. On May 5, we did more than 19 lakh tests, which is the highest in the world," Bhargava added.

The ICMR chief also highlighted the need to increase Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in the rural areas to initiate faster isolation. Bhargava also clarified that a negative test is not required at the time of hospital discharge in case the patient is fever-free for five days.

Furthermore, home-based testing solutions are being explored so they can be encouraged, he added.

Briefing on the efforts undertaken to increase the availability of medical oxygen, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Piyush Goyal said that oxygen production has been increased from 6817 metric tonnes (MT) per day in August 2020 to 7314 MT as of May 8.

Goyal also said that in order to increase the availability of skilled drivers for transporting oxygen, over 500 drivers are being trained. To increase the availability of tankers, Nitrogen and Argon tankers are being converted and oxygen tankers are being imported.