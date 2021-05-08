COVID-19: Turmeric milk, dark chocolate among Centre's list of foods that boost immunity

For anxiety, small amounts of dark chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa is suggested. (Representative image)
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in India, the government recently listed some foods that can help people boost immunity "organically".
"Are you looking for natural ways to boost your immunity? We have got you covered! Here are few general measures which you can follow to boost your immunity organically amidst COVID-19," tweeted MyGov India.
It states that the main focus for COVID-19 patients is to consume foods that help rebuild muscle, immunity, and energy levels.
It advised people to consume whole grains like ragi, oats, and amaranth.
Sources of protein such as chicken, fish, eggs, soy, nuts, and seeds are recommended, and also healthy fats like walnuts, olive oil, and mustard oil.
The post also recommends regular physical activity such as yoga and breathing exercise (pranayam), as per tolerance.
Additionally, five servings of coloured fruits and vegetables to get adequate vitamins and minerals into the system is recommended.
For anxiety, the post suggests small amounts of dark chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa.
Further, turmeric milk is advised once a day to boost immunity.
It also suggests that since the loss of taste, smell, and difficulty in swallowing is commonly experienced, it is important to eat soft food at small intervals. Adding amchoor to the food is also advisable.