COVID 19 Resources: How to find hospital beds, plasma and make vaccine registration in Delhi

Delhi is among 10 states that account for 73.78 per cent of the new 3,68,147 COVID-19 cases registered in a day, according to the Health Ministry. It reported 20,394 new cases, 407 deaths in the past 24 hours.

May 03, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST

With an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 infections across the country, the medical infrastructure is struggling to take in the rapidly growing number of patients as their family and friends run around looking for hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.

There is an abundance of information giving out leads for resources but much less clarity. Here's a list of websites that you can check to find out hospital beds, plasma requests and other resources:

  • The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government has set up a website to check the availability of COVID-19 beds and COVID-19 ICU beds. The data is reported by Nodal Officers of each dedicated COVID-19 Hospital. Here's the link: https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/

  • The Delhi government has launched the country’s first plasma bank. If you are a family member or caretaker of a COVID-19 patient who needs/has been prescribed Plasma, then use this website to request plasma. The website can also be used to register a COVID-19 recovered person to donate plasma. Here's the link: https://delhifightscorona.in/requestplasma/

  • This mapping service launched on Google Maps provides Health Services using GPS accuracy to locate the nearest testing centres and COVID care centres. Here's the link: https://goo.gl/maps/P1zr4uZ8mxDLmFFq5

  • The registration for COVID-19 vaccination for citizens in the 18-44 age group started on April 28. All adults in the country are eligible to receive the jabs from May 1. Registration on the CoWIN portal is mandatory for the 18-44 age group. No walk-in facilities will be available for this group initially. However, those aged 45 years and above will continue to enjoy the on-site registration facility. Register yourself for the shot here: https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/
TAGS: #coronavirus #CoWIN #plasma therapy #vaccine
first published: May 3, 2021 04:16 pm

