COVID-19 News | Goa Class 9, 11 students to appear for online exams

Amidst rising cases of COVID-19, the state education department of Goa has directed all the higher secondary schools and junior colleges to hold the examinations for students of classes 9 and 11 in online mode.

The state education department had earlier announced that examinations for students of Class 1 to 8 would be held online and that they can appear for the test from home.

On April 9, director of education D R Bhagat issued a fresh circular, in which he asked the educational institutions to hold exams for Classes 9 and 11 also in online mode. The circular has been issued to all the higher secondary schools in the state, which were gearing up to hold offline exams for the students from this week, reported PTI.

“It is informed that the examinations for Standard ninth and eleventh should be conducted by allowing students to answer from their residences, in the same way the students up to standard eight have been allowed,” the circular read.

The COVID-19 caseload of Goa rose by 482 to touch 61,239 on April 9. There were 3,597 active cases till Friday night.

With PTI inputs