COVID-19 | Lockdown has helped in ramping up health infrastructure: Government official

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has backed the decision to impose the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Responding to reports complaining about the inefficacy of the measure, ministry officials said the lockdown served the purpose it was supposed to – buy more time ramp up the healthcare infrastructure, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

A senior health ministry official said: "This (complaints of inefficacy) is not correct to say. The idea was to work towards improving healthcare services in a bid to ensure that all those who need treatment get it in time."

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

In the past two months, the Centre and state governments together have been able to establish 3,027 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and healthcare centres and more than 7,000 COVID-19 care centres. There are 2.81 lakh isolation beds in the country now, of which 31,250 are intensive care unit beds, and 11,387 have oxygen support.

In the months following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, the Centre has distributed 65 lakh personal protective gears and 101.07 lakh N-95 masks to the states. Initially, India had to import most of the PPE components, but it has now identified domestic manufacturers who have already produced lakhs of PPE coveralls and N-95 face masks.

Commenting on the achievement the official said it was possible only because the government got some time to upgrade the infrastructure, adding that India is now fully prepared to take on the COVID-19 crisis even in the event of an unprecedented surge in numbers.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here



