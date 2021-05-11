COVID-19 | Learn from second waves in other countries, prepare for future, says expert

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A senior expert has emphasised why public health measures such as universal masking and lockdowns are important and what India can learn from other countries to prepare for a third wave.

Dr Amita Gupta, professor of Infectious Diseases at the John Hopkins School of Medicine and now co-director of the John Hopkins India Institute spoke to the Financial Express Online about India’s second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Gupta also clarified that for a high mortality disease like COVID-19 herd immunity is not a viable option and immunity through vaccines is thus important.

Here’s what she said:

>> Key concerns observed about India: She said one key concern is the “huge number of cases and fatalities” which are overwhelming the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

“Every day we hear about patients across India not getting hospital beds, or essential things like oxygen and treatments. It is a humanitarian crisis of unparalleled proportions,” she added, noting that the world is now seeing the most number of single daily cases since the last 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Gupta also noted that another concern was about the 1.5 billion people in India: “those in urban areas living in close quarters and challenges in rural areas for access to care. It is important to quickly do damage control.”

>> On learnings from second COVID-19 wave globally: Dr Gupta sought to emphasise that cases across the world have risen “when we let down our guard”.

She added that unless a large proportion of the population is vaccinated, “we cannot assume that everything can be reopened to how it was”. She also gave examples from Brazil, the UK and US which had to implement lockdowns again.

“But the flipside is that countries like Israel, UAE and even the US – where vaccination have picked up and have more vaccinated populations are resuming normal life. In India just under 3 percent are fully vaccinated and that leaves a large proportion of the population susceptible to waves of the coronavirus,” she noted.

“We must not be complacent and continue COVID-19 appropriate behaviours such as masking (high quality masks), social distancing and in India's scenario of high transmissions we need to think about targeted or national lockdowns,” she added.

>> On why lockdowns are necessary: While Dr Gupta admitted that lockdowns are “incredibly disruptive”, she also noted that there are only a few other options: universal masking, ramped up testing and ramped vaccination “to protect as many people and also against subsequent surges”.

She however noted that in places with high cases and where many are asymptomatic, limiting interaction is key. “Lockdown is the best way to reduce transmissions by preventing people from moving around. This is now new and has been shown to work time and time again,” she said.

>> On not enough vaccine stocks: Dr Gupta suggests having a combination of mitigation-prevention approach in this scenario.

“Any one thing by itself is not sufficient, you have to have a coordinated plan to do a few different measures. Vaccination access is an issue and there is effort on that front, but we also need people to understand that minimising contact by wearing masks and not leaving homes unless needed is important,” she added.

She acknowledged that last year’s lockdown was devastating economically and many people lost this livelihoods, and as such it would be ideal to “look at high incident areas and lockdown those places” – similar to what Maharashtra and Delhi have done.

“This has had an impact. The UK also enforced a national lockdown to help reduce transmission and give the healthcare infrastructure some time to recover,” she noted.

>> On the cases peak and when to expect downward curve: Dr Gupta said that it usually takes “four to six weeks for the cases to reduce once public health measures are in place”.

She emphasised that in the meantime, especially till vaccination ramps up, “strict masking, avoiding of large gathering and staying indoors has to continue because there will be waves”.

>> On the third wave expected in September: Dr Gupta referenced the US which has already had three waves of the coronavirus and noted that its “third was the largest”.

“This disease comes in waves and this will continue till majority are vaccinated.

>> On measures to better prepare health infrastructure: Dr Gupta said that India can take some lessons from the US, and implement

- Active surveillance: where populations are actively tested routinely, irrespective of symptoms, so that asymptomatic cases or increase in infections can be tracked.

- Good coordination of information: “India is a software powerhouse,” she said, adding that we can use these resources to provide rapid information systems, which can alert people about a rise in cases as soon as it is noticed.

- Targeted vaccination campaign: She gave an example of San Francisco, California (US), where the health administration looked at which areas where impacted during the waves and then used that information to prioritise vaccination in the areas that had highest surges.

“Using information to prioritise targeting resources allocation, vaccination and messaging around COVID-19 appropriate behaviours can also be effective. So use that information to decide where to spend more time and energy at least initially,” she added.

>> On concept of herd immunity: Dr Gupta was not in favour of waiting for natural herd immunity, stating: “in this particular disease herd immunity will have a huge price. It will require at least 80 percent of the population to get infected. But, because natural infection from this disease means death and devastation and overwhelms the healthcare system, what we want is immunity from vaccines, not herd immunity.”