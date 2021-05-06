COVID-19 | Government comes out with guidelines for vaccinating of aviation personnel
The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a notification, has asked airport operators to tie-up with State governments or private service providers such as hospitals to set up COVID-19 vaccination centres.
May 06, 2021 / 06:33 PM IST
The central government on May 6 came out with guidelines for setting up vaccination camps at airports for the vaccination of aviation personnel.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airport operators to tie-up with state governments or private service providers such as hospitals to set up COVID-19 vaccination centres.
However, companies that have already made arrangements with the government or private sector for the vaccination of their employees, would be allowed to continue with their plans.
In the case of smaller airports, the government has asked operators of smaller to approach district administrations for extending the vaccination drive.
The guidelines also advise all aviation companies to cover the expenses for their personnel under the ongoing vaccination program.
During the COVID-19 surge, the aviation community has had to work to ensure unhindered services for the movement of people in need and essential cargo including critical medical cargo like vaccines, medicines, oxygen concentrators, etc.
The guidelines also suggest that priority should be made to cover air traffic control officials, the crew of airlines including both cockpit and cabin, mission-critical and passenger facing staff on priority.
All airport operators have also been advised to designate a nodal officer for coordinating the efforts.
The government's decision to come out with guidelines for vaccination of aviation personnel comes just days after the pilot's union of Air India threaten to stop work unless they were vaccinated on priority.
Furthermore, the chairman of Airports Authority of India will hold regular meetings to review the progress of the vaccination drive for aviation staff in coordination with the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.