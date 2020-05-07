COVID-19 fight | Hyderabad firm develops 'DIY' COVID-19 test strips

A Hyderabad-based firm named Genomix Biotech Inc has claimed it has developed rapid COVID-19 test kits that can be used for at-home testing.

The kits will be available at a nominal cost of around Rs 50 to Rs 100, as against the Chinese kits that can cost as much as Rs 600 per unit.

As per Dr Randeep Guleria of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences India is witnessing a linear curve at the moment as the number of COVID-19 is still increasing steadily with every passing day. At this point, even more extensive testing and institutional quarantine would be required alongside stringent lockdown measures to flatten the curve.

This DIY kit is reportedly 96 percent reliable and can go a long way in containing the number of coronavirus cases in India if it hits the market. The kits will be submitted to the Indian Council of Medical Research by the end of this week, reported News18. It might take about three weeks before the firm gets a nod from the government to develop them for commercial use. Once approved, Genomix Biotech Inc will be able to produce 50,000 kits per day.

Professor P Ratnagiri, the founder of the Hyderabad-based firm, said: “What is important is how sensitive and specific your device is. All flus are not COVID-19. There are several flus of the SARS and MERS kinds, six flu (viruses) related to the same family have nearly 80 percent same component at a genetic level. What we are looking for is 20 percent.”

He added that he has got funding from DBT to work on a variety of projects over the past years, but when he applied for grant money to develop this kit, he got no response from the authorities.

This indigenous kit will come in a pouch that would contain a plastic test strip akin to pregnancy kits. A control line and a key test line will be marked to help identify the test result. The pouch also contains gloves, a needle to collect the blood sample, and a dropper to transfer the sample from the skin to the plastic device. Step-by-step instructions on how to carry out the test correctly will be clearly written in 10 different languages.

So why is it that more than two months into the emergence of Covid-19 in India, it is only now that Indian companies are scrambling together processes to make their own tests? India has, over the past weeks, toyed with the idea of importing rapid test kits from abroad at costs varying from Rs 400 to Rs 600 — and even found that a vast number of kits sent from China were faulty and had to be returned.