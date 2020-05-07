App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 fight | Hyderabad firm develops 'DIY' COVID-19 test strips

The kits will be available at a nominal cost of around Rs 50 to Rs 100, as against the Chinese kits that can cost as much as Rs 600 per unit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A Hyderabad-based firm named Genomix Biotech Inc has claimed it has developed rapid COVID-19 test kits that can be used for at-home testing.

The kits will be available at a nominal cost of around Rs 50 to Rs 100, as against the Chinese kits that can cost as much as Rs 600 per unit.

As per Dr Randeep Guleria of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences India is witnessing a linear curve at the moment as the number of COVID-19 is still increasing steadily with every passing day. At this point, even more extensive testing and institutional quarantine would be required alongside stringent lockdown measures to flatten the curve.

Close

This DIY kit is reportedly 96 percent reliable and can go a long way in containing the number of coronavirus cases in India if it hits the market. The kits will be submitted to the Indian Council of Medical Research by the end of this week, reported News18. It might take about three weeks before the firm gets a nod from the government to develop them for commercial use. Once approved, Genomix Biotech Inc will be able to produce 50,000 kits per day.

related news

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Professor P Ratnagiri, the founder of the Hyderabad-based firm, said: “What is important is how sensitive and specific your device is. All flus are not COVID-19. There are several flus of the SARS and MERS kinds, six flu (viruses) related to the same family have nearly 80 percent same component at a genetic level. What we are looking for is 20 percent.”

He added that he has got funding from DBT to work on a variety of projects over the past years, but when he applied for grant money to develop this kit, he got no response from the authorities.

Coronavirus pandemic: A look at all the COVID-19 'cures' suggested so far

This indigenous kit will come in a pouch that would contain a plastic test strip akin to pregnancy kits. A control line and a key test line will be marked to help identify the test result. The pouch also contains gloves, a needle to collect the blood sample, and a dropper to transfer the sample from the skin to the plastic device. Step-by-step instructions on how to carry out the test correctly will be clearly written in 10 different languages.

So why is it that more than two months into the emergence of Covid-19 in India, it is only now that Indian companies are scrambling together processes to make their own tests? India has, over the past weeks, toyed with the idea of importing rapid test kits from abroad at costs varying from Rs 400 to Rs 600 — and even found that a vast number of kits sent from China were faulty and had to be returned.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID-19 testing kits

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 7: AIIMS Director says cases to peak in June-July; Karnataka restarts trains for stranded migrants

Coronavirus wrap May 7: AIIMS Director says cases to peak in June-July; Karnataka restarts trains for stranded migrants

The return of the cubicle? Companies rethink office life post lockdown

The return of the cubicle? Companies rethink office life post lockdown

Moderna Inc expects mid-stage trials for COVID-19 vaccine to begin shortly

Moderna Inc expects mid-stage trials for COVID-19 vaccine to begin shortly

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.