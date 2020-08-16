COVID-19: Dilip Kumar's younger brothers admitted to Lilavati Hospital

Both brothers are reported to be currently under the medical supervision of Dr Jalil Parkar, under whom Sanjay Dutt was admitted last weekend.
Dilip Kumar's younger brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan have been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, reported The Times of India. Both brothers were rushed to the hospital in Bandra late last night and since been put on non-invasive ventilator support.
"Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan complained of breathlessness. They were advised by Dr Nitin Gokhale (leading cardiologist) to get hospitalised as their oxygen levels were quite low. The two also have a history of blood pressure and heart ailment," sources told the paper.
Both brothers are reported to be currently under the medical supervision of Dr Jalil Parkar, under whom Sanjay Dutt was admitted last weekend.
Parkar said, "Yes, Aslam Khan and Ehsaan Khan are on non-invasive ventilator support. They had hypoxia, their oxygen saturation was less than 94, both also had cough and fever."
I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemicDawa bhi, dua bhi
Auron se faslaa bhi
Ghareeb ki khidmat
Kamzor ki seva bhiदवा भी दुआ भी
औरों से फासला भी
ग़रीब कि खिदमत
कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी
— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020