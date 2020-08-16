COVID-19: Dilip Kumar's younger brothers admitted to Lilavati Hospital

Dilip Kumar's younger brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan have been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, reported The Times of India. Both brothers were rushed to the hospital in Bandra late last night and since been put on non-invasive ventilator support.

"Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan complained of breathlessness. They were advised by Dr Nitin Gokhale (leading cardiologist) to get hospitalised as their oxygen levels were quite low. The two also have a history of blood pressure and heart ailment," sources told the paper.

Both brothers are reported to be currently under the medical supervision of Dr Jalil Parkar, under whom Sanjay Dutt was admitted last weekend.

Parkar said, "Yes, Aslam Khan and Ehsaan Khan are on non-invasive ventilator support. They had hypoxia, their oxygen saturation was less than 94, both also had cough and fever."



I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी

— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

Earlier, Dilip Kumar the 97-year-old legendary actor shared a four-line poem on Twitter urging everyone to follow the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Dilip Kumar wrote, "I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic."