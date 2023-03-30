 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19 continues to surge in India but Paxlovid is only a minor player

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 30, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Apart from reducing hospitalisation for the most vulnerable group and its efficacy against Omicron variants, Paxlovid has also shown to decrease the chances of long COVID-19.

Paxlovid is not included in India’s COVID-19 treatment protocol, which may be why the drug is not given to many patients.

India added 2,151 COVID-19 cases on March 29, the most in a single day in five months, while active cases in the country rose to 11,903, according to data released by the Union health ministry.

The cases are being recorded in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Telangana. Higher test positivity rates have also been reported in many states and districts.

Yet, Paxlovid, the orally administered drug developed by Pfizer that prevents severe outcomes of SARS‑CoV‑2 infection, has remained a minor player in India so far.

Several generic versions of the drug are available in India, including those made by Hetero (Nirmacom), Zenara (Paxgen), and Azistra (Paxista) but they are said to be available mainly in hospital pharmacies in certain cities.

