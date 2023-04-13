 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19 cases cross 10,000 per day but booster vaccination stays sluggish 

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Apr 13, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Slow public procurement of COVID-19 vaccines has meant that the only way those eligible can avail the booster is by paying at private hospitals, leading to very low demand for precautionary doses despite rising cases.

vaccine

India is again witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases but booster vaccination continues to be dismal.

The country registered 10,158 new Covid-19 cases on April 13, about 30 per cent higher than the day before, pushing the tally of active cases to 44,998.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has now also gone up to 4.42 per cent while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent, according to the government data.

However, the COVID-19 booster vaccination is yet to pick up despite repeated appeals by senior government functionaries to avail precautionary doses.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
