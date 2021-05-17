COVID-19 | 4.32 lakh railway employees vaccinated so far, says Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma

Trains coaches are modified to make COVID isolation wards. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Around 4.32 lakh employees working for the Indian Railways have been vaccinated so far and the national carrier is working with state governments for vaccination of the remaining staff, the Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said on May 17.

"The first stage was 45 years and above and the frontline workers like medical staff and railway protection force. It has been completed," Sharma said in a press briefing.

The Railways Board chairman added that now since the vaccination of most employees aged 45 and above was largely completed the railways would focus on getting those aged between 18 and 45 years vaccinated.

"We are in touch with the states, as the railways carries essential commodities...We have been insisting on state governments to quickly take action in inoculating our people," Sharma said.

Sharma's comments come a few days after the government wrote to states instructing them to use their free vaccines only for those designated as frontline workers by the government or those above the age of 45 years.

Currently, the definition of frontline workers includes personnel from state and central police organisation, armed forces, home guards, prison staff, disaster management volunteers, civil defence organisation, municipal workers and revenue officials engaged in surveillance and containment activities.

Sharma also said that the national carrier has till now transported 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on its 'Oxygen Express' trains.

The national carrier has till now delivered over 10,300 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 600 tankers to various states and nearly 160 ''Oxygen Express'' trains have completed their journey so far.

As of May 17, Delhi has received nearly 3,734 tonnes of oxygen, Uttar Pradesh has received 2,652 tonnes, Maharashtra has been delivered 521 tonnes and 1,290 tonnes of oxygen has reached Haryana.

Furthermore, 431 tonnes of oxygen has been delivered to Madhya Pradesh, 564 tonnes to Telangana, 40 tonnes to Rajasthan, and 361 tonnes to Karnataka.

Another 200 tonnes of oxygen has been so far unloaded in Uttarakhand, 231 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 40 tonnes in Punjab, and 118 tonnes in Kerala.