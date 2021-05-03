MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

COVID-19 2nd wave | Haryana lockdown starts today: What is allowed, what is not

Let’s have a look at what is allowed and what is not as Haryana goes for a lockdown from May 3.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar


After an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the state government announced a week long lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. The lockdown will remain in force from May 3 to May 10.

The state, on May 2, recorded its biggest single-day jump with 145 deaths taking the toll to 4,486 while 13,322 fresh infections pushed the infection count to 5,14,888.

What's allowed?

  • All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional including hospitals, nursing home, clinics, dispensaries, chemists, medical laboratories and collection centres.

  • All agricultural and horticultural related services will remain operational. Services related to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries will also be allowed.

  • Bank branches and ATMs shall remain open including non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) with bare minimum staff.

  • Public utilities, including petrol pumps, postal services, telecommunication services, water, sanitation and waste management services, courier services and private security services shall remain operational.

  • Movement of goods and cargos by rail, road and air will be allowed.

  • Shops for truck repairs and dhabas on highways will remain operational.

  • All facilities related to essential items including shops dealing with food and groceries will remain open.

  • Print and electronic media services will be allowed to operate.

  • IT services up to 50 percent capacity will be allowed.

  • Hotels and lodges accommodating tourists and persons stranded by lockdown will be allowed to operate.

  • Maintenance services including plumbing, motor mechanic, carpenters will be allowed.

  • Movement of students or candidates for various examinations along with one guardian or parent will be allowed.

  • Movements of maids, cooks, drivers, domestic help shall be allowed.

  • Buses for public transport will be allowed restricted to 50 percent capacity.

  • Taxi and cab aggregators are allowed to ply with a maximum of three passengers in addition to the driver.


What's not allowed

  • All educational institutions and coaching centres shall remain closed.

  • Cinema halls, malls, market complexes, gyms, sports centres and swimming pools will remain closed.

  • Salons, barber shops, spa and beauty salons shall remain closed.

  • All social, political, sports, entertainment and religious gatherings shall remain prohibited.

  • Hotels and restaurants will remain open only for delivery up to 10 pm. Roadside dhabas and food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed to provide parcels or take away services.

  • In the case of funerals, a congregation of more than 20 people will be prohibited.

  • For marriages, prior permission from the concerned district manager will be required. A limit of 50 percent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 30 persons in indoor spaces and 50 persons in open spaces will remain.

  • In containment zones, all services shall be prohibited except the delivery of essential food items.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Haryana #lockdown
first published: May 3, 2021 11:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.