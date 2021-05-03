COVID-19 2nd wave | Haryana lockdown starts today: What is allowed, what is not
Let’s have a look at what is allowed and what is not as Haryana goes for a lockdown from May 3.
May 03, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
After an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the state government announced a week long lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. The lockdown will remain in force from May 3 to May 10.
The state, on May 2, recorded its biggest single-day jump with 145 deaths taking the toll to 4,486 while 13,322 fresh infections pushed the infection count to 5,14,888.What's allowed?
What's not allowed
- All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional including hospitals, nursing home, clinics, dispensaries, chemists, medical laboratories and collection centres.
- All agricultural and horticultural related services will remain operational. Services related to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries will also be allowed.
- Bank branches and ATMs shall remain open including non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) with bare minimum staff.
- Public utilities, including petrol pumps, postal services, telecommunication services, water, sanitation and waste management services, courier services and private security services shall remain operational.
- Movement of goods and cargos by rail, road and air will be allowed.
- Shops for truck repairs and dhabas on highways will remain operational.
- All facilities related to essential items including shops dealing with food and groceries will remain open.
- Print and electronic media services will be allowed to operate.
- IT services up to 50 percent capacity will be allowed.
- Hotels and lodges accommodating tourists and persons stranded by lockdown will be allowed to operate.
- Maintenance services including plumbing, motor mechanic, carpenters will be allowed.
- Movement of students or candidates for various examinations along with one guardian or parent will be allowed.
- Movements of maids, cooks, drivers, domestic help shall be allowed.
- Buses for public transport will be allowed restricted to 50 percent capacity.
- Taxi and cab aggregators are allowed to ply with a maximum of three passengers in addition to the driver.
- All educational institutions and coaching centres shall remain closed.
- Cinema halls, malls, market complexes, gyms, sports centres and swimming pools will remain closed.
- Salons, barber shops, spa and beauty salons shall remain closed.
- All social, political, sports, entertainment and religious gatherings shall remain prohibited.
- Hotels and restaurants will remain open only for delivery up to 10 pm. Roadside dhabas and food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed to provide parcels or take away services.
- In the case of funerals, a congregation of more than 20 people will be prohibited.
- For marriages, prior permission from the concerned district manager will be required. A limit of 50 percent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 30 persons in indoor spaces and 50 persons in open spaces will remain.
- In containment zones, all services shall be prohibited except the delivery of essential food items.