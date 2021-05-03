COVID-19 2nd wave | Haryana lockdown starts today: What is allowed, what is not

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

After an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the state government announced a week long lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. The lockdown will remain in force from May 3 to May 10.

The state, on May 2, recorded its biggest single-day jump with 145 deaths taking the toll to 4,486 while 13,322 fresh infections pushed the infection count to 5,14,888.



All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional including hospitals, nursing home, clinics, dispensaries, chemists, medical laboratories and collection centres.



All agricultural and horticultural related services will remain operational. Services related to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries will also be allowed.



Bank branches and ATMs shall remain open including non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) with bare minimum staff.



Public utilities, including petrol pumps, postal services, telecommunication services, water, sanitation and waste management services, courier services and private security services shall remain operational.



Movement of goods and cargos by rail, road and air will be allowed.



Shops for truck repairs and dhabas on highways will remain operational.



All facilities related to essential items including shops dealing with food and groceries will remain open.



Print and electronic media services will be allowed to operate.



IT services up to 50 percent capacity will be allowed.



Hotels and lodges accommodating tourists and persons stranded by lockdown will be allowed to operate.



Maintenance services including plumbing, motor mechanic, carpenters will be allowed.



Movement of students or candidates for various examinations along with one guardian or parent will be allowed.



Movements of maids, cooks, drivers, domestic help shall be allowed.



Buses for public transport will be allowed restricted to 50 percent capacity.



Taxi and cab aggregators are allowed to ply with a maximum of three passengers in addition to the driver.

