Covaxin effective against all COVID-19 strains found in India, UK: Bharat Biotech

File image of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.

Bharat Biotech's India-made COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has produced neutralising titres (concentration) against all key emerging variants tested, including the B.1.617 and B.1.1.7, first identified in India and the United Kingdom, the vaccine manufacturer informed on May 16.



Link to article published in CID - Oxford University Press.

COVAXIN neutralising emerging variants. https://t.co/ZholzoDD7F pic.twitter.com/ksiNL1kLXq

— suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 16, 2021

As per an infographic shared by Bharat Biotech joint managing director Suchitra Ella, a modest reduction in neutralisation by a factor of 1.95 was observed against the B.1.617 variant compared to the vaccine variant (D614G).

However, it added that despite this reduction, neutralising titre levels with B.1.617 remain above levels expected to be protective. "No difference in neutralisation between B.1.1.7 (first found in the UK) and vaccine strain (D614G) was observed."

These findings are from a study conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology - Indian Council of Medical Research. Covaxin is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available in the country.

Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with NIV and ICMR, Covaxin was approved for emergency use in January.

As per the Union Health Ministry, a total of 18,22,20,164 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.