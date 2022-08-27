‘Couples not allowed’ board in Pune park removed after backlash

Credit: RightToloveOfficial/Facebook

An order banning the entry of couples to a park in Pune has reportedly been revoked after backlash.

The controversy centres around a small board put up inside a garden-cum-jogging track near the Pashan lake in Pune, as per a PTI report. “Couple is not allowed [sic],” the board reads – an order from the city’s municipal body that raised eyebrows and drew ire on social media after its pictures went viral recently.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), however, claims the decision to ban the entry of unmarried couples to the park was taken six years ago as it disturbed the birds of the area.

PMC's Garden Superintendent Ashok Ghorpade said no fresh decision has been taken by the corporation to disallow unmarried couples inside the garden. The board was put up half a decade ago after untoward incidents were reported from the park, he said.

“It is not a public garden. We developed it to preserve bio-diversity as migratory birds visit there and ornithologists come there to watch these birds. Some senior citizens complained a few years ago about unmarried couples visiting the garden and indulging in fights or some other improper acts. Following such complaints, a decision was taken to put up the board,” Ghorpade said.

After the issue was amplified through social media posts, ‘Right To Love’, a Pune-based NGO that raised its voice against the diktat, said in an update posted on Facebook today that the board had been taken down.

“Success to the fight of Right to Love - Municipal Corporation removed the board of 'Couple not allowed' installed in the stone lake area,” the NGO posted.

Right To Love had demanded the removal of the board saying it violated the fundamental rights of citizens.

“The PMC has issued a 'fatwa' (edict) curbing the entry of unmarried couples citing it affects the bird watching activity in the Pashan lake area. Such a diktat is completely illegal and violates fundamental rights of citizens. Such a fatwa needs to be cancelled,” said advocate Vikas Shinde, a member of the Right to Love.

Shinde said his NGO has been asking the civic body to declare at least 10 gardens in Pune city 'exclusively for lovers'.

(With inputs from PTI)