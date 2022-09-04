US couple host Amazon-themed wedding. They first met at e-commerce event

Eddie Levine and Jing got married in Chicago in August. (Image credit: Eddie Levine/LinkedIn)

A couple in the United States honoured their e-commerce careers, that helped them meet, by hosting a wedding inspired by the biggest player in the field -- Amazon.

Eddie Levine, the founder of Hub Dub, an Illinois -based e-commerce service, and Jing Gao , who runs a home decor-selling business on Amazon, first met in 2016 at an e-commerce conference, Levine said in a LinkedIn post.

They stayed in touch and met again in 2018 at an Amazon conference. Outside the venue, they had their first kiss.

The couple tied the knot this August in Chicago in a ceremony heavily-inspired by the e-retailer.

(Image credit: Eddie Levine/LinkedIn)

The gifts they gave their wedding guests were packaged liked Amazon orders and placed in small shopping carts.

(Image credit: Eddie Levine/LinkedIn)

Instead of table numbers for their guests, they had Amazon Standard Identification Numbers or ASINS. They are ten-digit codes that Amazon assigns to all its partner’s products.

ASIN is how Amazon identifies millions of products that it has in its database.

(Image credit: Eddie Levine/LinkedIn)

Levine and Gao also arranged for a photo backdrop drawn from Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. It said "Jeddie" -- a combination of their names.

"True to the roots of our relationship, the wedding wouldn't have been complete without a bit of an Amazon theme," Levine wrote in a LinkedIn post about the wedding.

"True love truly does come to those who wait. And this....is our e-commerce love story," he continued.

(Image credit: Eddie Levine/LinkedIn)

On LinkedIn, the couple's wedding ceremony was a hit.

"I am so happy for you both! Best Linkedin story I've ever read," read one comment below Levine's post.

Another person wished Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could have made it to their wedding.

"Congrats!!! So exciting - this is the best kind of success story I've heard from e-commerce," a third user wrote.