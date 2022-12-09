Couple, both 100, die hours apart holding hands. They were married for 79 years

A couple, both 100-years-old and married for 79, died just hours apart from one another in hospice care in US’ Ohio.

Hubert and June Malicote met in 1941 in Kentucky and got married in 1943. They moved to Ohio and had three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

June fell ill after hosting a Thanksgiving pizza party for her family and the same she was placed in hospice care to receive end of life care. Seeing his beloved in this state, Hubert broke down and he fell ill as well prompting their family to admit him with his wife at the same care centre, in the same room.

They both died unconscious, holding hands, the family said adding that Hubert passed away at 9:15 pm on November 30 while his wife died just 20 hours later.

The couple, whose story was featured on local TV in honour of their centennial birthdays and 79th anniversary, will be remembered for their love story and their secret to their everlasting bond, was that they had never had a serious fight, they told reporters.

“It’s kind of like if we aren’t together, the team is broken,” Hubert had told local TV.

The couple’s son Sam, 76, talked about his parents and their unbreakable bond. “I feel sad, but I shouldn’t,” he said. “Who can expect to live a life like that? They lived a long, happy life together and they were devoted to God and the family.”

