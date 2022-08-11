English
    Cosmetic treatment leaves UK woman with a ‘lizard neck’

    Photos showing the horrid effects of the botched-up cosmetic procedure are being widely shared online, prompting warnings from health officials.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
    (Image credit: Facebook/Jayne Bowman)

    (Image credit: Facebook/Jayne Bowman)


    A procedure to tighten the skin on her neck left a 59-year-old British woman "looking like a lizard", with red spots up to her cheeks, according to a Daily Mail report.

    Jayne Bowman told Daily Mail she had a fibroblast therapy --  a treatment that involves the use of a pen-shaped device that gives electric current to small areas of the skin, according to Healthline. The procedure helps with tissue regeneration.

    But when Bowman returned home from the treatment, she felt a burning sensation on her neck.

    "Weeks later there was no change at all apart from horrible scarring," she told Daily Mail. "I had hundreds of brown dots all over my chest. I looked like a lizard."


    Bowman had got the treatment from a cosmetician recommended to her on Facebook. After the procedure went south, she left some scathing reviews on her page, which prompted the latter to complain to the police about harassment.


    After the incident, health officials warned the public to be more cautious before having these procedures.

    "Anyone considering a cosmetic procedure should take the time to find a reputable, safe and qualified practitioner and consider the potential impact of surgery on both their physical and mental health," an official was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

