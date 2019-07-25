App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corsair acquire Origin PC to expand reach in the custom PC building market

By acquiring Origin PC, Corsair can expand its opportunities in top-end workstations and enthusiast gaming PC market.

Carlsen Martin

Corsair is one of the biggest players in PC hardware and peripherals markets. But the PC hardware and accessories manufacturer is about to take things to a whole new level with the acquisition of Origin PC, a company renowned for pre-built enthusiast gaming laptops and desktops.

The acquisition is aimed at reaching a broader gaming audience who desire a customised gaming rig without the effort of building it on their own. Origin PC specialises in delivering an over-the-top, personalised PC building experience while maintaining first-class standards in service and support.

In the official press release, Corsair Founder and CEO, Kevin Wasielewski said, "With ORIGIN PC's expertise in personalised custom gaming systems and CORSAIR's strength in performance PC hardware and the iCUE software ecosystem, we're excited to combine our efforts to create new world-class gaming experiences for PC gamers."

While Origin PC will remain a separate brand from Corsair, the acquisition will be used to expand Corsair's iCUE software ecosystem into Origin PC's gaming desktops. Corsair will also integrate some of its technologies on select Origin PC rigs including its new range of Hydro X Series cooling systems.

Kevin Wasielewski, CEO of Origin PC said, "CORSAIR is a fantastic partner to help take ORIGIN PC forward, known for creating quality, high-performance products that fully align with ORIGIN PC. With a complete range of enthusiast PC products, ORIGIN PC and CORSAIR are uniquely placed to create amazing new systems that make the experience of owning a personalised custom gaming PC better than ever."

By acquiring Origin PC, Corsair can expand its opportunities in top-end workstations and enthusiast gaming PC market. It also enters the high-performance laptop space and ensures a stable sales channel for its peripherals and hardware.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

