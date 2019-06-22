App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporation Bank donates Rs 3.38 cr for cyclone Fani victims in Odisha

The cheque was handed over by Corporation Bank MD P V Bharathi to state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 18, the bank said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Corporation Bank has donated Rs 3.38 crore towards relief and rehabilitation works for the people affected by cyclone Fani in Odisha.

The cheque was handed over by Corporation Bank MD P V Bharathi to state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 18, the bank said in a statement.

The fund was donated in support of relief efforts following the devastating cyclone Fani that had affected the state earlier this year, it said.

Employees of the bank have volunteered and contributed one day's salary for the donation in support of the relief works, Bharathi said.

First Published on Jun 22, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Business #Corporation Bank #Cyclone Fani #Trending News

