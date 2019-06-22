Corporation Bank donates Rs 3.38 cr for cyclone Fani victims in Odisha

State-owned Corporation Bank has donated Rs 3.38 crore towards relief and rehabilitation works for the people affected by cyclone Fani in Odisha.

The cheque was handed over by Corporation Bank MD P V Bharathi to state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 18, the bank said in a statement.

The fund was donated in support of relief efforts following the devastating cyclone Fani that had affected the state earlier this year, it said.