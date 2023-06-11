Corporate staffer working 17 hours a day seeks health advice. Check doctor's response

The doctor hailed the employee's decision to quit his job. (Representative image)

A 37-year-old man who works about 17 hours a day at a corporate job on Sunday contacted a doctor on Twitter because he was concerned about his blood pressure. The doctor's first recommendation was -- "reduce working hours by 50 percent."

The man who goes by Harshal (@HarshalSal67) on Twitter claimed that his job demanded hectic long hours. "Hi Doctor, I am 37 yo, in corporate job, current working hours from the past 6 months are more than 16-17 hours, have to give non-stop coverage for all global regions, I recently did BP check, and it's 150/90 and 84 min. Please advise next steps," he tweeted.

Responding to it, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, said, " Reduce working hours by 50 percent, and ensure an unemployed person gets a job (whose job you are doing in addition to yours)."



Thanking the doctor, Harshal then revealed that he had to finally quit the job because he was told to work during the weekend as well. "Thank you for the suggestion, I have quit the job now because it was getting very toxic at the top. Left at my best high because I told my boss I can't be available on a weekend and then she said, she will have to find a replacement then, quit immediately after it (sic)," he wrote.

Dr Sudhir hailed Harshal's resignation as a "great decision".

Meanwhile, several Twitter users empathised with his situation.

Another Twitter user said, "Sixteen to seventeen hours of continuous work is not due to work pressure but it is the result of bad planning, bad management and bad resourcing! And this sets a bad culture for others in the company too! Start saying NO! Things will change!"