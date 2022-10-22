English
    Corporate Diwali gifts: Products from women-run businesses and young entrepreneurs

    Diwali 2022: How companies are finding unique gifts to give this festive season.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 22, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

    How do you choose the perfect Diwali gift for your staff? Pick something in line with your own vision, some organisations say.

    For instance, Bizongo, a packing solutions company based in Mumbai, has this year sourced products from businesswomen and upcoming entreprenuers to curate a Diwali gift hamper for their employees.

    The hamper aligns with Bizongo’s vision "to digitally transform India’s MSME segment", said a statement emailed to Moneycontrol.

    Bizongo's Diwali gift package includes Turkish Baklavas, spiced dried fruits as well as resin art pieces -- all products of businesses run by women.

    In the package is also a customised fragrance by a young BPO executive-turned-businessman. A saffron almond syrup from a business registered during the British rule in India also finds a place in the hamper.

    Tapping into gifting market

    The fintech Zaggle has come up with wearable devices enabled to make contactless payments to market as corporate Diwali gifts.

    The device, named, Zakey Yespay RuPay ON-THE-GO, has been developed in collaboration with the YES BANK.

    It also allows users to monitor transactions real-time on the Zaggle application.

    Zaggle CEO  Avinash Godkhindi said his company is looking to venture into the evolving gifting industry with their new device.

    "The role of wearables is evolving and the way we think about wearables will change as their utility and experience evolve; besides, wearables are preferred by the new-age, tech-savvy millennials," he said in a statement shared with Moneycontrol.

    Gifting has changed in line with major lifestyle shifts ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are now enabling their staff choose  physical as well as digital options.

    Also read: Corporates turn creative, line up BMW bikes, iPads for Diwali gifts

     

     
