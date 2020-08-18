Coronavirus update | Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests positive for COVID-19



I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, tweeted on August 17 that she has tested positive for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. “I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way (sic),” the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted.

Biocon is one of the companies looking to create a vaccine to fight COVID-19. In July, regulator the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed it to market a repurposed injection, Itolizumab, which was originally launched in 2013 for treating chronic plaque psoriasis. The drug, better known by its brand name ALZUMAb, is being used by numerous doctors and over 150 people had recovered from coronavirus until July 13.

Karnataka on August 17 reported 6,317 new COVID-19 cases.

Shaw joins the list of prominent persons in the state who have contracted the infection including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Health Minister Sriramulu.