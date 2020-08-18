172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|coronavirus-update-biocon-cmd-kiran-mazumdar-shaw-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5720191.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus update | Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests positive for COVID-19

Biocon is one of the companies looking to create a vaccine to fight COVID-19

Moneycontrol News

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, tweeted on August 17 that she has tested positive for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. “I have added to the Covid count by testing positive.  Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way (sic),” the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted.

Biocon is one of the companies looking to create a vaccine to fight COVID-19. In July, regulator the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed it to market a repurposed injection, Itolizumab, which was originally launched in 2013 for treating chronic plaque psoriasis. The drug, better known by its brand name ALZUMAb, is being used by numerous doctors and over 150 people had recovered from coronavirus until July 13.

Karnataka on August 17 reported 6,317 new COVID-19 cases.

Close
Shaw joins the list of prominent persons in the state who have contracted the infection including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Health Minister Sriramulu.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:08 am

tags #Biocon #coronavirus #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.