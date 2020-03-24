Coronavirus | Press Information Bureau busts myths circulated on WhatsApp; gets 2,000 verification requests

With the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, worsening in the past few days in India, the number of myths surrounding the deadly pathogen has increased too. In the last 48 hours alone, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact check cell received verification requests on than 2,000 WhatsApp messages, The Economic Times reported.

All of these verification requests concern messages related to COVID-19.

Fact check officials are currently working together with the home and health ministries to ensure no fake news is circulated. While they are constantly busting fake facts, they are junking the 'harmful myths' before moving on to trashing the relatively 'harmless ones', given the sudden influx of such messages, the report said.

As per the report, 90 percent of messages came from people who wanted to clarify if and how clapping can kill the novel coronavirus or whether India will be cleared of COVID-19 as the Moon entered a 'new phase' on March 22. Some of these messages were whether gargling with vinegar can cure COVID-19 and if an emergency will be declared in the country, the report said.

All such messages have already been debunked by the PIB special unit, which has been working overtime since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure people do not start believing in such false information.

On March 23, the PIB tweeted about how misinformation is being circulated in India via fake messages about the mass applauds during the janta curfew reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19 in India.



In the past one week, the PIB fact check unit has busted several myths surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, ranging from how consuming poultry products would not infect anyone to how consuming bitter gourd juice would not prevent an infection.

It also clarified that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started no scheme named the ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Mask Yojana’ – a message that was being spread by fraudsters to make people click on a dubious link.