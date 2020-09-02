Coronavirus pandemic | World's most expensive footballer Neymar tests positive

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar, who is the world’s most expensive footballer, tested positive for COVID-19 on September 2.

The 28-year-old Brazilian footballer is among three star footballers who tested positive for the coronavirus on September 2. His Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes have also contracted the novel coronavirus infection.

Neymar and his friends tested positive for the coronavirus disease after returning from a holiday in Ibiza.

The PSG forward is reportedly in good health and is following all COVID-19 protocols. He will be in isolation for 14 days at his Bougival house. Neymar will be missing out on PSG's first game of the season against Lens on September 10.

“Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive SARS CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” PSG tweeted.



All players and staff of the club will now be tested over the next few days, PSG informed.

Notably, Neymar was part of the PSG team that lost to Bayern Munich recently in the final of the UEFA Champions League.