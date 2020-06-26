Coronavirus pandemic | Wedding bells chime at Kerala-Tamil Nadu checkpost

In what could be a first, the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border checkpost near the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary witnessed three weddings on June 24.

The original wedding dates of all the three inter-state couples who got married at the border checkpost, coincided with the coronavirus-induced lockdown and got postponed. After realising it would take time before normalcy prevails, they decided to get married at the border itself, while following all safety protocols.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the three grooms were from Tamil Nadu and the brides from Kerala. Their respective relatives were not willing to cross borders to attend the wedding amid the pandemic, which is what led them to take this decision.

The nuptials were solemnised under the careful watch of Kerala health department. Arun Kumar, a junior health inspector, said: “The check post and the items required for the wedding such as garlands were disinfected in advance.”

All three couples got married on the same day by coincidence. Just a handful of loved ones attended the weddings, along with excise officials. There were no grand ceremonies, nor were there priests present to officiate the wedding. After the ceremonies were over, all the three brides left for Tamil Nadu with the grooms, where they were tested for the novel coronavirus infection.

