App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Wedding bells chime at Kerala-Tamil Nadu checkpost

The original wedding dates of all the three inter-state couples who got married at the border checkpost, coincided with the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In what could be a first, the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border checkpost near the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary witnessed three weddings on June 24.

The original wedding dates of all the three inter-state couples who got married at the border checkpost, coincided with the coronavirus-induced lockdown and got postponed. After realising it would take time before normalcy prevails, they decided to get married at the border itself, while following all safety protocols.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

According to a report in The Indian Express, the three grooms were from Tamil Nadu and the brides from Kerala. Their respective relatives were not willing to cross borders to attend the wedding amid the pandemic, which is what led them to take this decision.

related news

The nuptials were solemnised under the careful watch of Kerala health department. Arun Kumar, a junior health inspector, said: “The check post and the items required for the wedding such as garlands were disinfected in advance.”

All three couples got married on the same day by coincidence. Just a handful of loved ones attended the weddings, along with excise officials. There were no grand ceremonies, nor were there priests present to officiate the wedding. After the ceremonies were over, all the three brides left for Tamil Nadu with the grooms, where they were tested for the novel coronavirus infection.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 09:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #Indian wedding

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

IMF chief Georgieva says coronavirus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest

IMF chief Georgieva says coronavirus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest

Coronavirus wrap June 26: 14-day lockdown in Guwahati; international flights to remain suspended till July 15

Coronavirus wrap June 26: 14-day lockdown in Guwahati; international flights to remain suspended till July 15

Oil dips on rise in US coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall

Oil dips on rise in US coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.