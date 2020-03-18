Coronavirus pandemic | US doctor busts common myths

With the deadly coronavirus claiming over 8,000 lives worldwide, many false and unproven remedies are doing the rounds on social media.

A doctor based in the United States has now decided to take a similar route to debunk all myths related to keeping the coronavirus at bay.

Taking to Twitter on March 17, Dr Faheem Younus, Chief Quality Officer and Chief of Infectious Diseases, University of Maryland UCH, threw light on some common misconceptions.



Myth #2: In summer, the virus will spread more due to mosquito bites.

Wrong. This infection is spread via respiratory droplets, not blood. Mosquitos don’t increase spread. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020



Myth #3: If you can hold your breath for ten seconds without discomfort, you don’t have COVID.

Wrong: Most young patients with Coronavirus will be able to hold their breaths for much longer than 10 seconds. And many elderly without the virus won’t be able to do it. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020



Myth #4: Since COVID testing is unavailable, we should donate blood. The blood bank will test for it.

No blood bank is testing for Coronavirus so this attempt will fail. Blood donation is a sacred exercise; let’s make sure we are motivated by the right reasons. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020



Myth #5: Coronavirus lives in the throat. So drink lots of water so the virus is pushed into the stomach where the acid will kill it.

Virus may gain entry via throat but it penetrates into the host cells. You can’t wash it away. Excessive water will make you run to the toilet. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020



Myth #6: All this social distancing is an over reaction. You’ll see that the virus won’t cause much damage.

If we don’t see many infections (I hope) it actually will prove that social distancing worked. Not that the virus was never a big deal. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020



Myth #7: Car accidents kill 30,000 people annually. What’s the big deal with COVID-19?

Car accident are not contagious, their fatalities don’t double every three days, they don’t cause mass panic or a market crash. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020



Myth #8: Hand sanitizers are better than soap and water. Wrong. Soap and water actually kills and washes away the virus from skin (it can not penetrate our skin cells) plus it also cleans visible soiling if hands. Don’t worry if Purrell was sold out at your supermarket. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

