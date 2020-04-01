Coronavirus pandemic | UP residents want FIR against Chinese President Xi Jinping for spreading COVID-19

More than 40 people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur came together to file a complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping over the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state. Several migrant workers from Nepal also backed the complaint against China for the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

An ANI report states that social activists and lawyers came together to file the plaint against the Chinese leader for putting the lives of millions in danger by allowing the spread of the deadly disease.

The request to file an FIR was submitted in Palia Khan Police Station on March 31. A LiveMint report quoting IANS stated that police have admitted that several complaints have been lodged in this regard but will seek legal counsel before taking further action due to the international ramifications.

Notably, the highly contagious disease started in China's Wuhan city late in December 2019 and has killed more than 42,000 people across the globe already. Close to 9 lakh people have been infected, including nearly 1,600 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in India.

Of these, one patient is reportedly from Lakhimpur, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. Two more persons have tested positive from the neighbouring Pilibhit district.

Last month, Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based advocate, had also filed a complaint against the Chinese President and China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong for “hatching a criminal conspiracy to spread the novel coronavirus”.