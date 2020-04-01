App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | UP residents want FIR against Chinese President Xi Jinping for spreading COVID-19

Social activists and lawyers came together to file the plaint against Xi Jinping for putting the lives of millions in danger by allowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

More than 40 people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur came together to file a complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping over the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state. Several migrant workers from Nepal also backed the complaint against China for the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates 

An ANI report states that social activists and lawyers came together to file the plaint against the Chinese leader for putting the lives of millions in danger by allowing the spread of the deadly disease.

The request to file an FIR was submitted in Palia Khan Police Station on March 31. A LiveMint report quoting IANS stated that police have admitted that several complaints have been lodged in this regard but will seek legal counsel before taking further action due to the international ramifications.

Notably, the highly contagious disease started in China's Wuhan city late in December 2019 and has killed more than 42,000 people across the globe already. Close to 9 lakh people have been infected, including nearly 1,600 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in India.

Coronavirus pandemic | Top-10 places most responsible for spreading COVID-19 in India

Of these, one patient is reportedly from Lakhimpur, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. Two more persons have tested positive from the neighbouring Pilibhit district.

Last month, Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based advocate, had also filed a complaint against the Chinese President and China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong for “hatching a criminal conspiracy to spread the novel coronavirus”.

Follow our full coverage on:  https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/tags/coronavirus.html

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Chinese President Xi Jinping #coronavirus

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.