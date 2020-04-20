Coronavirus pandemic | UP hospital apologises for denying entry to Muslims without COVID-19 test

The Uttar Pradesh hospital that was caught in a controversy for posting a newspaper advertisement denying entry to Muslims without a COVID-19 test, has tendered an official apology.

The authorities at Meerut’s Valentis Cancer Hospital also clarified that the ad was a general appeal to all citizens to follow government guidelines to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. They added they did not intend to target any particular community nor did they intend to give it a religious undertone, reported the Hindustan Times.

Speaking on the same, Dr Amit Jain, Oncologist at Valentis Cancer Hospital, said: “The advertisement was an appeal to all the people to follow the government guidelines so that everyone stays safe. It has nothing to do with religion. We apologise as some words hurt people’s sentiments. The hospital never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

The hospital tendered the apology after Meerut police registered a case against the authorities and initiated action based on available evidence.

Notably, the Valentis Cancer Hospital ad had stated that no Muslim patients or their caregivers would be allowed entry into the hospital until they test negative for the deadly COVID-19. The Muslims entering their premises were asked to carry their COVID-19 test results as proof. They had, however, clarified that the rule would not apply to Muslim doctors and medicos.

In case of emergencies, the hospital agreed to carry out immediate COVID-19 tests but said an amount of Rs 4,500 each would be taken from the patient. In the advertisement that had been published in a Hindi language newspaper, the hospital had also accused Tablighi Jamaat attendees of spreading the novel coronavirus in India.