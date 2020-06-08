Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Karnataka: What is allowed, what is not

A fresh set of guidelines were issued by the Karnataka government on June 6 for reopening of temples and private offices among other relaxations that have been introduced, even as the lockdown will continue till June 30 in the state.

Let us take a look at what will be allowed in Karnataka from June 8:

> Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has lifted all restrictions on inter-state travel, while a separate order from the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services is awaited on the inflow of people to Karnataka.

> People will be allowed to travel by private cars and motorbikes without requiring an e-pass or any other special permit.

> All places of worship will reopen, but only for darshan. The body temperature of all devotees entering the temple will be checked with an infrared thermometer and hand sanitisers should be available. Social distancing of six feet will be mandatory, with markings for devotees waiting in a queue. Those without face covers or masks will not be allowed to enter.

> Private offices can now reopen in non-containment zones, although companies have been advised to let employees continue working from home.

> Local, standalone shops and those inside shopping malls that sell essential and non-essential goods can reopen in non-containment zones from June 8.

> Restaurants will be allowed to offer dine-in, while enforcing strict social distancing guidelines, mandatory temperature checks for all patrons and employees, reduced seating capacity, etc.

> Walking, cycling and exercising outdoors will be permitted in all zones from 5 am to 9 pm as a curfew continues to be in place. While indulging in such outdoor activities, strict social distancing must be maintained, while children aged below 10 years, senior citizens (aged above 65 years), pregnant women and people with co-morbidities have been advised to stay at home.

> Domestic helps and drivers can return to work in non-containment zones.

> Plumbers, carpenters, AC repair mechanics and other self-employed persons can also resume work in non-containment zones. However, the final decision on allowing their entry into gated societies would rest with the respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

> Salons have been allowed to reopen in non-containment zones while following strict social distancing.

> Weddings can be held, but with a maximum of 50 guests.

> Funerals can be held with no more than 20 people present.

What is still not allowed in Karnataka?

> In containment zones, only essential services will be allowed. A strict perimeter will be enforced around such areas to regulate the movement of people in and out of them. Movement outside containment zones will be only be permitted for medical emergencies and to procure essential goods.

> Schools, coaching classes, colleges, etc. will continue to be shut for now. A decision on these will be taken next month.

> Travel by metro is prohibited for now.

> No congregation for cultural, social, political, religious, sports, academic or any other function involving large gatherings has been allowed yet.

> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, etc. would not be opened until phase III of unlocking.