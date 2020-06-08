App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Gujarat: What is allowed, what is not 

As all places of worship reopen in Gujarat's “non-containment zones "for viewing”, temple authorities will have to ensure that no religious ritual such as offering prasad or sprinkling holy water is performed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Gujarat has decided to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Centre for reopening malls, restaurants, etc. from June 8.

None of the relaxations will be applicable to containment zones except for essential goods and services will be available. District magistrates and respective municipal commissioners will be responsible for the proper implementation of the unlock 1.0 guidelines.

Let us take a look at what is allowed in Gujarat from June 8:

Close

All places of worship will reopen in “non-containment zones; however, they will be open “only for viewing”. Temple authorities will have to ensure that the devotees observe all social distancing protocols and make sure no religious ritual such as offering prasad or sprinkling holy water is performed. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has advised people aged 65 years and children to not visit religious places.

Malls and hotels will also open outside containment zones.

Trade and offices will be allowed from 8 am to 7 pm in non-containment zones while following strict social distancing rules.

State transport buses will be allowed to ply with 60 percent of their seating capacity, instead of regional. Meanwhile, city bus services have been allowed in the entire state with 50% capacity.

The government has allowed all shops, except those located in containment zones, to open between 8 am to 7 pm in municipal areas and till 8 pm in areas outside the municipal limits. The odd-even formula for opening shops will no longer apply.

One pillion rider will now be allowed on motorcycles and scooters; both riders must wear face masks at all time.

In large vehicles such as SUVs, four persons including the driver will be allowed to travel.

Auto rickshaw will also be allowed to operate with one passenger

Banks and government offices will continue to operate normally.

Street vendors will be allowed to operate only in areas designated by the urban local bodies from June 8; tea and coffee shops can also open.

All economic activities will be allowed in Ahmedabad's areas outside containment and micro containment zones. Industries will be allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity with social distancing.

Sports complexes and stadium have also been allowed to open, but no large gathering will be allowed.

What is not allowed:

Educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching classes will continue to be shut.

Going out without mask or crowding in public places continues to be banned.

No group can organise religious functions or fairs.

With the curfew still in place, movement in the entire state remains restricted from 9 pm to 5 am.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Gujarat government #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0

