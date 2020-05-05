App
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Twitter in disbelief as liquor bills worth Rs 52,000 and Rs 95,000 surface

While some claimed the amount spent would be their entire month’s salary, others wondered how the buyers would manage to store all the liquor at home

Jagyaseni Biswas

People thronged liquor shops after the Centre allowed standalone outlets selling alcohol to operate from May 4. Several states reported crowding and flouting of social distancing norms as hundreds rushed to procure supplies.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Amid reports of how much alcohol was sold on day one of the Centre’s nod for the same, two bills started grabbing eyeballs on social media. The buyers in question reportedly spent Rs 52,481 and Rs 95,347 on alcohol in one day. While the first purchase was made from a shop named Vanilla Spirit Zone in Bengaluru, the other was made from a wine shop in Bengaluru’s Dollars Colony.

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 guidelines | Here's what's prohibited in your area if you are in red, orange or green zone

related news

The images of the bills were shared by Twitter users and left all of social media in disbelief. While some claimed the amount spent would be their entire month’s salary, others wondered how the buyers would manage to store all the liquor at home.







To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 5, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #alcohol #coronavirus lockdown 3.0 guidelines #liquor sales

