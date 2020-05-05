Coronavirus pandemic | Twitter in disbelief as liquor bills worth Rs 52,000 and Rs 95,000 surface

People thronged liquor shops after the Centre allowed standalone outlets selling alcohol to operate from May 4. Several states reported crowding and flouting of social distancing norms as hundreds rushed to procure supplies.

Amid reports of how much alcohol was sold on day one of the Centre’s nod for the same, two bills started grabbing eyeballs on social media. The buyers in question reportedly spent Rs 52,481 and Rs 95,347 on alcohol in one day. While the first purchase was made from a shop named Vanilla Spirit Zone in Bengaluru, the other was made from a wine shop in Bengaluru’s Dollars Colony.

nice business strategy.. spent 52k and now he can re-sale and earn double than this :-p :-p

— Akshat Tak (@akshattak) May 4, 2020



He can open up a new mini shop I guess

— Ankita Shetty (@ankita_156) May 4, 2020



Good collection !but I have a doubt How did he managed to shift these huge stock to his house??? During this lockdown

— Sri1912 (@Sri19121) May 4, 2020



I think it's a 2-month salary for an IT fresher. #wineshops

— Adarsh Goyal (@AdarshGoyal_) May 4, 2020



#panicbuying is sometimes good

— General quota (@DRajeshwarReddy) May 4, 2020

The images of the bills were shared by Twitter users and left all of social media in disbelief. While some claimed the amount spent would be their entire month’s salary, others wondered how the buyers would manage to store all the liquor at home.