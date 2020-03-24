App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | To ensure strict home quarantine, Maharashtra Police paying surprise visits

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory that allows the police to take strict action against those who are not complying with home quarantine orders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

With reported cases of patients testing positive for COVID-19 on the rise in India, the Maharashtra has decided to pay surprise visits to persons under home quarantine to make sure they are following the orders strictly.

They have been regularly monitoring persons in home-quarantine, especially in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

To enforce this strictly, the Mumbai Police has constituted 13 teams that will be paying visits to home-quarantined persons, reported India Today.

Information on COVID-19 patients was provided to the district police by the Maharashtra Health Department. A list of people who have advised to stay in home quarantine has been shared with all local police stations so that they can keep a tab on them and make sure they are abiding by the preventive measures necessary to stop spreading the novel coronavirus.

related news

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Commenting on the move, a senior Mumbai police officer said: "To ensure that those who have been advised home quarantine, we are carrying out surprise checks. We are regularly monitoring the situation."

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory that allows the police to take strict action against those who are not complying with home quarantine orders. The civic authorities of Mumbai have also shared the mobile phone numbers of those under home quarantine, so that police can track their movements easily.

Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police (North region), has informed that all policemen are taking proper precautions and wearing protective gears while visiting the houses of those under home quarantine.

He further informed they are also preparing a detailed report on the people under home quarantine to update the BMC about their health condition.

In the Thane area, doctors and members of the civic body are accompanying policemen while they are making these routine trips to the houses of people under home quarantine. Thane Police are also making video calls to monitor such people.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 06:21 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Maharashtra Police #quarantine

