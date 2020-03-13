Coronavirus pandemic surprisingly spares children: This may be the reason why

Within two months of hogging the headlines across the world, the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The deadly pathogen has known no rest since, claiming lives daily.

India reported its first coronavirus death when a 76-year-old from Karnataka succumbed to the infection. This brings us to a surprising fact that has left virologists from the world over to their wit's end. One look at the trends so far suggests that most of the victims of the deadly virus have been aged and elderly persons or people with a history of respiratory disorders.

Interestingly, even in China, where the contagious disease originated, only 2.4 percent of the reported cases were children. Although the country saw thousands of deaths due to COVID-19 infection, none of the deceased was children.

On the other hand, WHO data suggests that nearly 22 percent of those who died due to coronavirus in China were above 80 years of age. Meanwhile, patients in the age group of 10 to 40 recorded a fatality rate of about 0.2 percent, another study suggested. Severe symptoms or fatality was non-existent among patients below 10 years of age, reported the Washington Post.

Frank Esper, a US-based pediatrician who specialises in infectious diseases, said this disparity in the demography of the fatalities could be due to various factors such -- previous exposure of patients, changes in the immune system, lung damage due to pollution, etc.

Notably, past coronavirus outbreaks have also spared children.The 2002 SARS outbreak killed 774 people while the MERS coronavirus killed 858 persons. Surprisingly, no child died of any coronavirus infection even then.

Vineet Menachery, a virologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch, said it could be due to the way our immune systems react to infections. Older people tend to overreact to coronavirus infections and this aggressive response is damaging their vital organs.

Hence, because the immune systems of children are not fully developed, it could be so that they do not run the risk of organ damage due to over-zealous immune response when they are infected by deadly pathogens.