Security guard accused of spreading COVID-19 after attending Tablighi Jamaat

The family members of an octogenarian who died of the novel coronavirus disease have accused their security guard of spreading the deadly disease.

Three members of the family residing in Delhi’s posh Defence Colony tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in April, including the deceased’s wife and son. Claiming there is no other way they might have contracted the disease, the family blamed the security guard of their building for the same. They claimed he had attended the congregation held at Markaz Nizamuddin but did not disclose it.

After the allegations last week, a fluid sample of the guard has already been sent for testing, reported NDTV. He went missing on April 3, raising grounds for suspicion. He was later hunted down by the police, who slapped charges against him on the basis of the infected family’s complaint. The results are awaited, based on which further investigation into their accusation can be carried.

The Tablighi Jamaat religious meet held at Markaz Nizamuddin in mid-March turned out to be one of the biggest hotspots of the novel coronavirus in the country. Most of its attendees have been traced down and sent for compulsory quarantine.

The family has claimed that the guard attended the Islamic congregation in the sly and concealed details of his visit from them. He would frequently enter their home to help with household chores, they claimed, which could explain how they might have contracted the disease.

One must note here, although the family has been claiming that they have taken all necessary precautions to prevent contraction of the highly contagious disease, all the other people who were tracked down by the authorities through contact tracing have tested negative. This includes the victim’s grandson, who has just returned from abroad and reportedly completed his two weeks in self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has urged all residents of the area to be extra cautious about the well-being of their drivers, maids, and security guards, who may or may not be carriers of the disease.