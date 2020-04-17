Coronavirus pandemic | Security guard accused of infecting Defence Colony residents with COVID-19 tests negative

A security guard who had been accused of infecting three members of a family residing in Delhi’s posh Defence Colony with the novel coronavirus disease has tested negative for it. One member of the family has died, one is still on ventilator while the third person has been discharged.

The family had accused the security guard of infecting them, alleging that he had visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi last month, which later turned out to be one of the biggest coronavirus hotspots in the country.

Though the guard denied the allegations, the family had filed a police complaint against him, based on which charges were also slapped under the Indian Penal Code. However, a Hindustan Times report states that the RML hospital, where his samples were sent for COVID-19 testing, has informed that he has tested negative. Though the test results have not arrived from the hospital yet, two senior doctors have confirmed the same.

An NDTV report states that the guard has claimed that he used to visit a mosque located in the Nizamuddin area, but not the Nizamuddin Markaz. He also said he used to go there only to offer his prayers and would leave right after the namaaz.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that his cell phone records indicate that he had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Nizamuddin area. Based on that, a notice had been put up at the colony, warning all residents to steer clear of the accused guard, who had reportedly gone missing after April 3. Later, the police informed that he had been tracked down and his entire family residing in a one-room Okhla apartment had been told to quarantine themselves.

Bhavreen Kandhari, a Defence Colony resident who has been in touch with the accused, said: “He (the security guard) had called me on April 17 morning to inform that he tested negative for COVID-19. He was very disturbed, as the family had to suffer a lot due to what has happened. He said they were starving in quarantine.”