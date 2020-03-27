Coronavirus pandemic | Sangh Parivar distributes food, holds awareness drive amid lockdown

The BJP's Delhi general secretary has started giving out ‘Modi kits’ to the needy, which contain all essential items that may be required by a family during the lockdown.
The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break the human-to-human transmission chain of the novel coronavirus has severely hit people employed in the unorganised sector who earn daily wages.Several members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other Hindu nationalist organisations have been helping affected people overcome this crisis.
While BJP President JP Nadda had announced at a party meeting that workers will bring food to the plates of more than five crore needy people across India during the lockdown, the RSS has launched a nationwide campaign to help them.Apart from distributing food packets to the poor, the swayamsevaks have also been arranging handwashing facilities, reported Times Now. Notably, washing hands is one of the most effective ways of avoiding contraction of the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
Several other Hindutva organisations are reportedly helping in raising awareness on the importance of social distancing to curb further spread of the novel coronavirus in India while also reaching out to those in need.
Meanwhile, Kuljeet Singh Chahal -- the saffron party’s Delhi general secretary -- has started giving out ‘Modi kits’ to the needy. These kits contain all essentials that may be required during the lockdown, namely oil, rice, wheat flour, pulses, sugar, salt, spices, tea, biscuits, detergent soap bars, and bathing soap bar.
In Bengaluru, Bajrang Dal members prepared food for on-duty security personnel and also organised a blood donation drive. They have also been giving out food packets to rickshaw drivers and labourers whose livelihood has been affected.
ज़रूरत मंदों के लिए
2000 “मोदी किट”-राहत सामग्री
2kg Oil
2kg Rice
1kg Dal
1kg Sugar
200gm each,lal mirch,haldi,sarso, dhaniya power
250gm Tea
1kg Salt
500gm Chana Sabut
4 Cloth soap
1 Bath soap
5Kg Atta
4pkt parle Biscuit
आप भी ज़रूरत मंदों की मदद करें
