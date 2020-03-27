Coronavirus pandemic | Sangh Parivar distributes food, holds awareness drive amid lockdown

RSS members arranging food packets to be distributed in various parts of Madhya Pradesh (Image: Twitter/ Friends of RSS)

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break the human-to-human transmission chain of the novel coronavirus has severely hit people employed in the unorganised sector who earn daily wages.

Several members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other Hindu nationalist organisations have been helping affected people overcome this crisis.

While BJP President JP Nadda had announced at a party meeting that workers will bring food to the plates of more than five crore needy people across India during the lockdown, the RSS has launched a nationwide campaign to help them.

Apart from distributing food packets to the poor, the swayamsevaks have also been arranging handwashing facilities, reported Times Now . Notably, washing hands is one of the most effective ways of avoiding contraction of the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

Food packets distributed by RSS Swayamsevaks in various parts of Dhar district and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/VPGD5mQRwD

— Friends of RSS (@friendsofrss) March 26, 2020



ज़रूरत मंदों के लिए

2000 “मोदी किट”-राहत सामग्री

2kg Oil

2kg Rice

1kg Dal

1kg Sugar

200gm each,lal mirch,haldi,sarso, dhaniya power

250gm Tea

1kg Salt

500gm Chana Sabut

4 Cloth soap

1 Bath soap

5Kg Atta

4pkt parle Biscuit

आप भी ज़रूरत मंदों की मदद करें

. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/tAd1gQvIxa

— Kuljeet Singh Chahal (@kuljeetschahal) March 27, 2020

Several other Hindutva organisations are reportedly helping in raising awareness on the importance of social distancing to curb further spread of the novel coronavirus in India while also reaching out to those in need.Meanwhile, Kuljeet Singh Chahal -- the saffron party’s Delhi general secretary -- has started giving out ‘Modi kits’ to the needy. These kits contain all essentials that may be required during the lockdown, namely oil, rice, wheat flour, pulses, sugar, salt, spices, tea, biscuits, detergent soap bars, and bathing soap bar.In Bengaluru, Bajrang Dal members prepared food for on-duty security personnel and also organised a blood donation drive. They have also been giving out food packets to rickshaw drivers and labourers whose livelihood has been affected.