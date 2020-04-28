App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Researchers exploring sewage sample tests to detect COVID-19 cases

By conducting sewage sample tests, the experts would be able to map collection areas to narrow down on clusters where infected people live

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to adopt a method that would help conduct community surveillance for COVID-19 cases in a non-invasive way, a team of experts from the COVID Action Collab (CAC) is exploring ways to treat sewage water to detect traces of the pathogen.

In its official release, the CAC has informed that it has brought more than 150 experts from different walks of life under one roof to explore the feasibility of this method of community testing and ways to contain novel coronavirus spread in general.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

A Business Standard report states that the 150-member team includes wastewater treatment experts, sanitation experts, public health experts, microbiologists, virologists, and members of the National Institute of Urban Affairs. Commenting on the need to include experts from various disciplines, Dr Angela Chaudhuri, Health Strategy Partner, Catalyst Group, said: “This kind of a pioneering endeavour requires a multi-disciplinary approach.”

related news

Experts believe that the metabolic waste of COVID-19 patients contain traces of the virus, which can be detected through special laboratory tests, even if the sample is collected from sewage in extremely diluted form. Building on this thought, the CAC team is trying to device a way to collect stool and urine sample of entire localities to find out if any infected person is residing there so that the authorities can take action accordingly.

WHO warns lifting of coronavirus lockdowns must be gradual

This will also help in early detection and subsequently prevent further spread of the deadly virus. It will also help greatly in densely populated urban clusters, ghettos, etc, where it becomes extremely difficult to test the swab sample of every individual.

To build a protocol for this method of community testing, the CAC team will study methods developed by countries in Europe, the United States, and Australia, and adapt them into something more suitable for India.

Dr Chaudhuri opined that by conducting sewage sample tests, the experts would be able to map collection areas to narrow down on clusters where infected people live. After this, health workers can come and collect individual samples and carry out clinical tests to identify infected persons.

Dr Paramita Basu, researcher and professor at the Clinical Doctor of Pharmacy program, Touro College of Pharmacy, New York, said sewage tests are conducted frequently by the US to identify areas where residents abuse illegal drugs, alcohol, etc.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 test #sewage

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.